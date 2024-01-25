Statues of colonial figures James Cooke, Queen Victoria, vandalised ahead of contentious Australia Day holiday

Two statues of colonial figures were vandalised overnight in the Australian city of Melbourne, ahead of a contentious national holiday on Friday marking the arrival of the British fleet that colonised the country more than 200 years ago.

A statue of British explorer James Cook, who mapped the east coast of Australia and claimed it for Britain, was cut at the ankles and defaced in St Kilda in south Melbourne. A second statute of the British Queen Victoria was also daubed in paint.

"This sort of vandalism really has no place in our community," said Jacinta Allan, premier of Victoria state of which Melbourne is the capital.

Australia Day is marked annually on 26 January, commemorating the day that Britain established the state of New South Wales in the east as a penal colony in 1788.