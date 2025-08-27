Taiwan earthquake: Building shake in Taipei as magnitude 6 quake hits capital

<p>Taipei: A magnitude 6 earthquake struck in the sea off the northeast coast of Taiwan on Wednesday, the island's weather administration said, with no immediate reports of damage.</p><p>The quake briefly shook buildings in the capital, Taipei. The quake, some 20 km (12.4 miles) offshore from Yilan county, had a depth of 112 km (70 miles), the weather administration said.</p><p>Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.</p>.Indonesia earthquake: 29 injured after 6.0 magnitude quake strikes Sulawesi.<p>More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3 magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.</p>