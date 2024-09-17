Thai baby hippo internet star draws thousands to her zoo

Chonburi, Thailand: Thailand's latest internet celebrity, baby hippo "Moo Deng", is challenging her keepers with the unexpectedly big crowds she is drawing to her zoo, two hours south of the capital Bangkok.

Moo Deng, whose name means "bouncing pig" in Thai, has millions of fans on social media following her clumsily charming adventures, including trying to nibble her handler despite still lacking teeth.

"Normally on weekdays and in the rainy season - which is a low season - we'd be getting around 800 visitors each day," said Narungwit Chodchoy, director of the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi province.