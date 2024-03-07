Three crew members killed in Houthi attack on True Confidence ship

London: Three crew members of the True Confidence dry bulk carrier were killed in a missile attack off Yemen on Wednesday, the owners and manager of the ship confirmed in a statement on Thursday.
Two other crew members sustained serious injuries, they said.
The ship is drifting away from land and salvage arrangements are being made, they added.
Earlier, the Indian Navy said that warship INS Kolkata had rescued 21 crew members, including one Indian national, after their Barbados-flagged cargo vessel was hit by the missile.
(Published 07 March 2024, 09:37 IST)