Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Trump picks Kristi Noem, who shot to death a dog at her farm, as homeland security secretary

She will be new to the 260,000-person US Department of Homeland Security and its sprawling mission, which includes border security, countering terrorist threats and cyber security.
Reuters
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 08:06 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2024, 08:06 IST
World newsUnited StatesUS newsDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us