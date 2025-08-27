Trump says Soros and his son should be charged with RICO

<p>Washington: US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that billionaire financier George Soros and his son should be charged under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO.</p><p>"George Soros, and his wonderful Radical Left son, should be charged with RICO because of their support of Violent Protests, and much more, all throughout the United States of America. ..Soros, and his group of psychopaths, have caused great damage to our Country! That includes his Crazy, West Coast friends. Be careful, we’re watching you!," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.</p>