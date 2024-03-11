UK ban on overseas care workers bringing family members comes in force

On Monday, the Home Secretary also commissioned a review of the Graduate Route for international students to prevent abuse, protect the integrity and quality of UK higher education, and ensure it works in the best interests of the UK. Under plans announced last year, James Cleverly will formally commission the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) to ensure that demand for the Graduate Route, through which a total of 175,872 visas have been granted since it was established, is “fit for purpose and focused on attracting the best and brightest to the UK”.