UK to deploy Royal Navy to deliver food, supplies to Gaza Strip

The UK will deploy a Royal Navy ship to increase its humanitarian support to Gaza, days after an Israeli military strike killed three British aid workers.

The vessel, along with £9.7 million ($12 million) of pledged spending, will support the ongoing effort to set up a maritime corridor from Cyprus to Gaza, which is expected to be operational in early May. The allocated funds will go toward aid deliveries, logistical expertise and equipment such as forklift trucks and storage units, according to a statement late Saturday.

In the six months since Hamas militants attacked Israel, parts of Gaza have been bombed to rubble. The United Nations estimates that at least 75 per cent of the population has been displaced and more than half a million people are on the brink of famine. At least 31,000 Palestinians have died, according to the health ministry, which is run by Hamas, designated a terrorist organization by the US and European Union.