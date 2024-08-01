Home
UN says attacks in Beirut, Tehran are a dangerous escalation

'It is increasingly clear ... that restraint alone is insufficient at this extremely sensitive time," he said.
Reuters
Last Updated : 31 July 2024, 22:46 IST

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres believes that attacks in Beirut and Tehran this week mark a "dangerous escalation" of the conflict in the Middle East, his spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"It is increasingly clear ... that restraint alone is insufficient at this extremely sensitive time. The Secretary-General urges all to vigorously work toward regional de-escalation in the interest of long-term peace and stability for all," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

Published 31 July 2024, 22:46 IST
