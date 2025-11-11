Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

UNICEF says Israel blocking one million syringes needed to vaccinate Gaza children

The syringes have awaited customs clearance since August, UNICEF said.
Last Updated : 11 November 2025, 13:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2025, 13:04 IST
World newsIsraelUNICEFGaza

Follow us on :

Follow Us