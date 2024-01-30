'Universe chants Jai Shree Ram' aerial banner enthralls Indian-Americans in Houston

The devotees stayed glued to the sky across the city as the flier read: “Keep an eye on the sky and chant Jai Shri Ram when you see the plane in your area with the above message.”

Umang Mehta, the organiser of the aerial show, told PTI: "The project was designed to celebrate the opening of Shri Ram Temple after 500 years of long struggle of sacrifice and determination and send a refreshing message that resonated with members of the Hindu community in a captivating and unforgettable way."

“Besides being the first word heard from the moon, Houston earned another feather in the cap, with this aerial banner. It was an effective way to share our joy with the world, as this is probably the first time in history that an aerial banner hailing Shri Ram was flown anywhere in the world,” Dr Kusum Vyas, another organiser helping the project, said.