According to the report, the Pentagon documents showed the procurement contracts for a new nuclear weapons facility at the Lakenheath airbase.

The US had previously removed the nuclear missiles stationed at RAF Lakenheath in 2008 when it felt that the Cold War threat from Moscow had receded.

The latest development comes amid warnings of a potential war between Russia and countries belonging to Nato (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation).

Earlier this week, The Guardian had reported that Gen Sir Patrick Sanders, the outgoing head of the British army, said that its 74,000-strong ranks need to be bolstered with 45,000 reservists and citizens, in order to be readied for a possible war with Russia.