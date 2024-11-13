Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

US scrutinises Russia accounts UBS took over from Credit Suisse: Reports

While the US official praised UBS for being cooperative, one of the other sources said it was made clear that failure to deal with the problem could be punished.
Reuters
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 09:53 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 November 2024, 09:53 IST
World newsUnited StatesRussiaUS news

Follow us on :

Follow Us