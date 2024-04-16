US Senate 'reserving judgment' on House Ukraine, Israel aid bills

More than two months after the Senate approved a $95 billion package of security assistance for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan and other US partners in the Indo-Pacific, House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Monday that the Republican-led House would consider the aid this week, but would do so as separate pieces of legislation.

However, to become law, the measures would have to pass the House and Senate and be signed into law by Democratic President Joe Biden. The House has already tried to pass bills providing aid only for Israel, but they were not taken up in the Senate.

The text of the bills was not released - it is expected later on Tuesday - but there would be separate measures providing assistance to Ukraine as it fights a Russian invasion, Israel after the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas and a weekend air assault by Iran, and partners in the Indo-Pacific as they face an increasingly aggressive China.

Johnson told Fox News on Tuesday that the fourth bill would include additional sanctions on Russia and Iran as well as the "REPO Act," a provision regarding the seizure of Russian assets to help Ukraine.