WATCH | 2.5 km above Earth, German slackliners walk between two hot air balloons, set new world record

<p>German slackliners Friedi Kuehne and Lukas Irmler achieved a groundbreaking feat by walking a slackline suspended between two hot air balloons at an altitude of 2,500 meters. </p><p>The daring performance, carried out on November 9, 2024 near Riedering, Germany, shattered the previous world record of 1,900 meters set in Brazil in 2021.</p><p>The slackline, measuring 25 meters in length, was secured between the balloons, which floated at a dizzying height of 2.5 km. The International Slackline Association verified the record-breaking achievement, calling it a significant milestone in the sport.</p>.<p>Both athletes are no strangers to extraordinary feats. Irmler previously set a world record for the longest slackline crossing at two kilometers in 2019. Kuehne, meanwhile, is renowned for highlining—slacklining at extreme heights without safety devices.</p><p>The duo's attempt, captured in a stunning video that has since gone viral, showcased their immense focus, balance, and composure under pressure. The footage has captivated viewers worldwide, inspiring awe and sparking discussions about the evolving limits of slacklining.</p>