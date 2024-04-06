Watch: UK PM Rishi Sunak takes on England's fast-bowling legend James Anderson

The United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's love for cricket is well-known as he has often displayed his enthusiasm for the sport many times in public.
The UK PM joined the England cricket team in an indoor session and showed off his batting skills on Friday.
Not wanting to leave, Sunak was thrilled to play with the legendary James Anderson, who bowled to him, in the nets.
Sunak posted a video of his net session with the England players captioning his post, "Am I ready for the call up?"
Making a fun reply to the UK PM's post, the England cricket team replied, "Not bad, perhaps a few more net sessions first."
Taking guard, Sunak faced speedster Anderson, who recently completed 700 wickets in Test cricket.
Anderson bowled to Sunak who looked all charged up to face the pacer.
Sunak was seen saying in the video, "I'll just stay here for the rest of the day. So, you tell the office I'll be back later," as he enjoyed playing the game with young cricketers.
He clicked photographs at the venue and also gave signed autographs to rising and upcoming cricketers.
In a short conversation before facing the legendary pacer, Sunak told that he had a net session to get ready fully, to face Anderson's balls.
Sunak asked Anderson if the pacer would go easy on him, to which he replied, "We'll see."
The Prime Minister in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter wrote, "I love cricket, that's no secret. So, I'm pleased that today we can support even more young people in getting into the game. We're investing £35 million in grassroots cricket to help over 9,00,000 young people into playing cricket."
The investment will be used for the construction of 16 all-weather domes where the T20 World Cup 2026 matches will be hosted.
T20 World Cup 2030 matches will also be hosted at the same domes as the move aims at supporting and boosting the sport in the country at the grassroot level.
(Published 06 April 2024, 07:04 IST)