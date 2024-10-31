Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Watch | White House military band plays 'Om Jai Jagdeesh Hare' for Diwali

The clip was shared by IMF's Indian-origin First Deputy Managing Director, Gita Gopinath.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 07:42 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2024, 07:42 IST
US newsGita GopinathTrendingDiwali

Follow us on :

Follow Us