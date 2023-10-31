Woman shot by police in Paris for yelling 'Allahu Akbar', 'You are all going to die'

Paris: Police shot and critically wounded a hijab-wearing woman in a Paris metro station on Tuesday morning, local media said, after commuters reported her behaving in a threatening manner.

She had threatened fellow passengers on an RER train by yelling out "You are all going to die" and had also yelled out "Allahu Akbar", said Paris police chief Laurent Nunez.

Nunez added that police had shot the woman after she refused to comply with police orders, and that she was not in possession of explosives at the time she was shot.

"Out of fear for their own safety, police agents used their weapons," a police spokesperson told Reuters.