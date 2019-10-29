45 Sena MLAs want to be in the BJP-led govt: BJP MP

Amid the ongoing tussle between to ruling saffron allies, Pune-based real estate developer and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Kakade made a sensational claim that 45 Shiv Sena legislators want to be part of BJP-led government.

The BJP has 105 MLAs and BJP 56 - while the magic number in 145 in the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

"Of the 56 (Shiv Sena MLAs), 45 of them have expressed interest in government formation along with BJP, they are calling us to induct them in the government," Kakade, an influential businessman-politician, told a news channel.

According to Kakade, the Shiv Sena MLAs are desperate and have been telling him that whatsoever they would like to be part of the government. "They are of the opinion that BJP and Sena should join hands to be part of the government," he said.

Asked about Kakade's claim that Shiv Sena MLAs are in "touch" with BJP, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said: "Kakade is not in touch with me."