Bike thief slits own throat to evade arrest

A 25-year-old habitual offender attempted suicide by hurting himself with a broken beer bottle in a bid to escape from the police near Mayasandra railway gate in Attibele on the outskirts of the city on Saturday.

Accused Abhishek, a notorious motorcycle lifter, was rushed to a private hospital nearby where he is said to be out of danger and recovering.

Siddegowda, a police constable of the Konanakunte station, along with his colleagues Nagaraj, Kumar and Sagar, were on the lookout for Abhishek, wanted in several motorcycle thefts.

After visiting the area where Abhishek used to live, they gathered information about his whereabouts and were heading towards Attibele railway station when they confronted Abhishek on a motorcycle near the railway gate around 4 pm.

Sensing trouble Abhishek tried to speed away. The police team gave a chase. After a few metres, Abhishek lost control, skidded and fell. While running towards the roadside, he picked up a discarded beer bottle, smashed it on the ground and kept it close to his neck threatening the police to stay way or he would slit his throat.

Siddegowda managed to convince Abhishek, who was later overpowered by other policemen. In the melee, Abhishek tried slitting his throat again. He started to bleed. The police then rushed him to a nearby private hospital.

Siddegowda filed a complaint at the Attibele police station.