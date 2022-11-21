BOSCH shock HL Klemove with 13 goals

Tough, competitive football made for an interesting Day Two of NICE DH Cup 2022 with 26 goals scored. In Match 5, Titan (5) beat Puravankara (2) with Shivashankaran and Hariprasad scoring twice each and Sivashanker Ajjan netting once. Kiran M and Raja Shekar got one goal each.
In Match 6, BOSCH dominated the game completely over HL Klemove going past the keeper 13 times and conceding none. Arun Kumar got five, Syed Shadab and Umesh Kumar scored twice, Arun Roy Patrick, Arun Sanjeev Vikas Partharaju scored one each. To add to the misery, HL Klemove’s Ashish Kumar scored an own goal in the dying moments of the game.
In Match 7, Epsilon beat Tavant 3-0. Rohit Kamath found the net twice and Anush Hegde got the third. Luck evaded Tavant though they fought hard. Jason Ivan, Epsilon’s goalie, saved a few and stopped Tavant from troubling the scorer.
Match 8 between IQVIA and Wissen was a breath-taking game. Wissen edged past IQVIA 2-1 with Sidharth Mavila finding the net twice. K S Dinesh Kumar scored with a screamer for IQVIA. Sarath K, stood like a wall in the goal for IQVIA, and denied Wissen several almost sure goals.
The NICE DH Cup 2022’s first weekend’s games saw some hard football with the players throwing themselves to convert even half chances. The first two days of the tournament had 59 goals scored by eight teams.
Brief scores:
Match 5: Titan (5) beat Puravankara (2)
Match 6: BOSCH (13) beat HL Klemove (0)
Match 7: Epsilon (3) beat Tavant (0)
Match 8: Wissen (2) beat IQVIA (1)