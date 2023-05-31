PropertyAngel Hosts Successful Virtual Real Estate Event, Propathon 2023

New Delhi (India), May 31: PropertyAngel, India’s leading property management platform, successfully hosted Propathon 2023, a virtual event that provided a unique and remarkable platform for real estate developers, investors, and buyers to showcase and sell their properties to NRI home buyers and investors worldwide. The event occurred from 18th to 21st May 2023, exceeding expectations and delivering exceptional value to participants.
Propathon 2023 was a perfect platform connecting India's leading real estate developers, investors, and buyers, creating a truly immersive event experience. The virtual setting allowed participants to showcase and sell properties on a global stage, expanding the reach of real estate professionals and fostering valuable connections.
In addition to property exhibitions, Propathon 2023 featured engaging discussions, expert panels, and knowledge-sharing sessions with industry leaders and experts. Participants gained valuable insights, stayed abreast of the latest developments in the real estate market, and actively participated in thought-provoking dialogues.
Designed to replicate the atmosphere of in-person gatherings, Propathon 2023 successfully recreated the essence of traditional events within an online environment. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, attendees and visitors could interact with exhibitors, speakers, and sponsors as if they were physically present. The event featured immersive 3D spaces, a project finder, one-on-one video calls or chats with interested buyers, a powerful exhibitor dashboard with analytics, and virtual 3D walkarounds.
"We are thrilled with the success of Propathon 2023, the largest real estate event in India," said Ms. Sapna Chandiramani, Co-Founder of PropertyAngel. "By harnessing the power of virtual platforms, we brought the event to life online, ensuring attendees experienced a rich networking environment akin to traditional in-person events. Propathon 2023 offered immersive 3D spaces, a project finder, one-on-one video calls or chats with interested buyers, a powerful exhibitor dashboard, analytics, and virtual 3D walkarounds."
Mr. Rahul Pai, Co-founder of PropertyAngel, added, "It was an unparalleled opportunity for real estate professionals to showcase their projects and engage with potential buyers and fellow industry professionals from around the globe."
Given the overwhelming success of Propathon 2023, PropertyAngel is excited to announce its plans to make this virtual event an annual gathering, ensuring continued opportunities for real estate professionals to showcase their projects, engage with potential buyers, and foster valuable connections in the global real estate market.
For more information, visit - https://www.propertyangel.in/