The influence of finance professionals in the growing startup economy

Orwell Lionel, Managing Director at the Indian Institute of Commerce Lakshya, examines the essential role of finance professionals in business and the economy. Highlighting their influence in both established firms and startups, Lionel advocates for specialized commerce education as a catalyst for national economic growth.

Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 31: In a world where commerce is redefining the structure of employment and academics, finance professionals undoubtedly play a fundamental role in contributing to various industries and the economy as a whole. They are the architects of financial landscapes, the steersman of economic tides, and the catalysts for transformation across diverse industries and the entire economy. This shift in interests and career choices has brought about a drastic change in society. We see students aspiring to be competent finance professionals who bring about revolutionary changes into the positions they step into, this can be seen in the remarkable contributions they make to not only their respective industries but to the development of the nation too.

At the core of any organization lie financial choices that construct a secure foundation, acting as a cushion of protection to guarantee stability. Their judgments and decisions shoulder this crucial responsibility. Their discernment and calculated choices hold pivotal significance across multiple domains encompassing investment strategies, asset evaluations, financial oversight, seamless fund circulation, and funding complexities that possess the potential to either fortify or undermine the organization's functioning.

The responsibilities at the feet of a financial professional would seem minute to someone ignorant of the intricacies involved in business; in fact, a resourceful financier could be the one thing that will lead the company to build consistent profits and avoid any problems that might come their way amidst the process. From acquiring capital to estimating the profits earned and losses incurred, their presence is necessary along the entire journey to reap the maximum success that the venture can.

Informed decision-making is one of the crucial driving forces to keep businesses profitable and alive, and such decisions need to be taken by qualified professionals with the necessary amount of skills and experience to steer the operations toward success. This is where a structured and comprehensive education comes into play. Commerce has always been the underdog of areas of study, but recently we have seen a shift in such an approach. People are developing genuine interest in learning about the industry and about the millions of opportunities that it offers not just to the student who undertakes the field of study, but also to the industry that they function in.

Understanding the importance of a financial advisor in a regular business organization would enable us to realize the paramount significance they possess in a start-up venture. Being the ones responsible for managing the limited finances efficiently, they hold the power to make the right decisions, keeping in mind the budget and the potential risks that their findings can lead to. Personalized financial advice, catering to the needs of startups and industry, can bring out magical results in the form of investment and external funding. Ethical accounting and practices tailored to unique business needs can be the game-changer for an up-and-coming venture.

The differences in choices and decisions made by a normal businessman would be drastically different from those of the qualified and experienced finance professionals, who have spent years perfecting their craft, converting their skills into numbers, helping their start-up get the much-needed boost to survive in an economy with such cut-throat competition as we see today. Education and training play a massive role in deciding the kind of professional a person becomes, and this is one of the reasons why ethical and competent education, fit to industry standards is the way to go for aspiring finance professionals.

The growth of any nation would ultimately depend on the kind of economy it builds, and this is the skeleton that contains all the other advancements within itself. To ensure that we build a strong and independent economy, we require businesses and enterprises with good capital and qualities that draw foreign trade and investments. Ultimately, one could conclusively state that the active role played by a finance professional in the institute that they work in becomes a direct determinant of the growth of our economy and country.

About Orwell Lionel