Airbus returns to profit in 2021 at record 4.2 billion euros

Airbus said it is targeting 720 commercial aircraft deliveries in 2022

European aircraft giant Airbus posted record profits in 2021 after two years of losses, with deliveries rising as it navigates pandemic disruptions to the travel industry, company results showed Thursday. Net profit surged to 4.2 billion euros ($4.8 billion) with deliveries of aircraft rising eight per cent, to 611 planes, Airbus said in an earnings statement.

The company also fielded 507 net orders, almost double from 2020, including the first orders of its new A350 freighter. "As the basis for its 2022 guidance, the Company assumes no further disruptions to the world economy, air traffic, the Company's internal operations, and its ability to deliver products and services," Airbus said.

Airbus said it is targeting 720 commercial aircraft deliveries in 2022.

"2021 was a year of transition, where our attention shifted from navigating the pandemic towards recovery and growth," Airbus chief executive Guillaume Faury said in the earning statement. "Thanks to the resilience and efforts of our teams, customers and suppliers, we delivered remarkable full-year results," he said.

