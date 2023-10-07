Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai set to testify in Google Play trial

The dispute is part of a sprawling antitrust fight that also includes complaints filed by attorneys general of almost three dozen states, consumers and Match Group Inc., all of whom accuse Google of acting like a monopolist.

Pichai is also scheduled to testify in coming weeks in the ongoing Washington trial in a suit brought by the US Justice Department accusing Alphabet of maintaining a monopoly in web search.

Last month, Alphabet tentatively settled claims in complaints brought by consumers and state attorneys general that Google Play abuses its control over Android mobile applications. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed in court filings. The settlement, if finalized, would narrow the sweeping antitrust fight, leaving Google to defend against Epic and Match’s claims that it used monopoly power to crush rivals in the Android app distribution market.