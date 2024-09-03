Home
Apple to completely switch to OLED for iPhone display from 2025: Report

The planned move will exclude Japan's Sharp Corp and Japan Display from Apple's handset business, Nikkei business daily said.
Reuters
Last Updated : 03 September 2024, 10:44 IST

Tokyo: Apple will use organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays for all iPhone models sold in 2025 and afterwards, moving completely away from liquid crystal displays (LCDs), Nikkei business daily said.

The planned move will exclude Japan's Sharp Corp and Japan Display from Apple's handset business, Nikkei said.

Apple has started placing orders for OLED displays for the upcoming iPhone SE from China's BOE Technology and South Korea's LG Display, Nikkei also said, citing several components suppliers.

