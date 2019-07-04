Budget 2019: 'Reduce GST on larger TVs from 28% to 18%'

Mr. Arjun Bajaj, CEO and Founder, Daiwa

Government should not consider TV as a luxury good. It is not luxury but a need in today's world. We hope the government will reduce the GST for bigger sizer to 18% from 28%. Secondly, government should make the open cell duty to zero which is 5% today. Opencell is not made locally in india and is imported. The 5% duty on a product which is not made locally is too heavy and this part accounts for 70% of the product value.

