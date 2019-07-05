"Budget was a much-needed respite": Startups

JUST IN
Budget 2019: Now, Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian passport Budget 2019: Key takeaways from FM's Budget speech PPP to be unleashed to develop rail infrastructure: FM Programmes will be accelerated, red tape reduced: FM 'Need structural reforms to reach $5 trillion economy' Budget 2019 Live Updates: Gold to get expensive, no relief in income tax FinMin ditches briefcase, carries 'bahi khata' instead

"Budget was a much-needed respite": Startups

DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  • Jul 05 2019, 18:02pm ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2019, 18:19pm ist
Start-ups are a significant source of employment generation in India - something that deserves recognition by the Government. (File Photo)

By Harsh Parikh

Start-ups are a significant source of employment generation in India - something that deserves recognition by the Government. Efforts by the Government to ease fund-raising for this sector and remove the uncertainty of tax scrutiny following such fund-raising is a much-needed respite. While the fine print is yet to be examined, the intent of parliament itself will go a long way to preventing unwarranted actions by IT officials.

Union Budget 2019 | Get the live news updates, views & analysis here

The author is Co-founder and Director at Driefcase Health-Tech Private Limited

 

Union Budget 2019 - Get live news updates, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Income Tax | Click here to compute your tax outgo with our Income Tax Calculator

Click here for full coverage of   Modi 2.0's first Budget

startup
Budget 2019
Nirmala Sitharaman
Comments (+)
 