"Budget was a much-needed respite": Startups

By Harsh Parikh

Start-ups are a significant source of employment generation in India - something that deserves recognition by the Government. Efforts by the Government to ease fund-raising for this sector and remove the uncertainty of tax scrutiny following such fund-raising is a much-needed respite. While the fine print is yet to be examined, the intent of parliament itself will go a long way to preventing unwarranted actions by IT officials.

Union Budget 2019 | Get the live news updates, views & analysis here

The author is Co-founder and Director at Driefcase Health-Tech Private Limited