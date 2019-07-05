"Budget was a much-needed respite": Startups

By Harsh Parikh
Start-ups are a significant source of employment generation in India - something that deserves recognition by the Government. Efforts by the Government to ease fund-raising for this sector and remove the uncertainty of tax scrutiny following such fund-raising is a much-needed respite. While the fine print is yet to be examined, the intent of parliament itself will go a long way to preventing unwarranted actions by IT officials.
Union Budget 2019 | Get the live news updates, views & analysis here
The author is Co-founder and Director at Driefcase Health-Tech Private Limited
Union Budget 2019 - Get live news updates, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com
Income Tax | Click here to compute your tax outgo with our Income Tax Calculator