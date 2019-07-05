Move to raise import duty on gold came as a surprise

Move to raise import duty on gold came as a surprise

  • Jul 05 2019, 21:48pm ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2019, 21:48pm ist
Photo credit: Reuters

By Kishore Narne 

The move to raise import duty on gold came as a surprise, which lead to a spike in domestic gold prices which were trading discount to the landed price on the back of lackluster demand in the physical market. Domestic gold prices have risen by 15% since Dec 18 and we continue to hold our bullish view on gold on the back of trade war, falling interest rates and rising geo-political concerns, we expect the domestic prices of gold to close above 36000/10gms by this year end and break 40,000/10gms in 2020. 

