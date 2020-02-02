'Rationalisations in consumer durable sector required'

'Rationalisations in consumer durable sector required'

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Feb 02 2020, 16:40pm ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2020, 16:40pm ist
Representative image

By Rajesh Mehra

"The Finance Minister also announced 12,300 crores for the government’s flagship Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. I see it as a crucial measure towards the country‘s collective vision to become ODF. But how the government progresses towards this goal without rationalisations in the consumer durable sector – especially on products like pipes, faucets and sanitary ware is left to be seen."

(The author, Rajesh Mehra, is the Director & Promoter of Jaquar Group)

Union Budget 2020 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com


Click here for full coverage of Budget 2020

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Union Budget 2020
Swachh Bharat
FMCG
Comments (+)
 