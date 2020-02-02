'Rationalisations in consumer durable sector required'

By Rajesh Mehra
"The Finance Minister also announced 12,300 crores for the government’s flagship Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. I see it as a crucial measure towards the country‘s collective vision to become ODF. But how the government progresses towards this goal without rationalisations in the consumer durable sector – especially on products like pipes, faucets and sanitary ware is left to be seen."
(The author, Rajesh Mehra, is the Director & Promoter of Jaquar Group)
Union Budget 2020 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com
Click here for full coverage of Budget 2020
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Comments (+)