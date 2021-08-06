Abbott India Q1 net profit up 8.5% to Rs 195.76 cr

Drug firm Abbott India on Friday reported a 8.54 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 195.76 crore for the June-ended quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 180.35 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Abbott India said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 1,217.83 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 1,064.27 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

Shares of Abbott India were trading at Rs 17,666.10 per scrip on BSE, down 1.51 per cent from its previous close.