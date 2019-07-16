Aishwarya Rai Bachchan invests in Bengaluru-based Ambee

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her mother Vrinda KR have invested Rs 50 lakh each in Bengaluru-based environmental intelligence startup Ambee, according to filings accessed by business intelligence platform, Paper.vc.

The filings state that Bachchan has been allocated 409 equity shares in lieu of her investment.

Ambee was founded in 2017 by Akshay Joshi, Jaideep Singh and Madhusudan Anand and is involved in multiple projects and says that it uses IoT(Internet of Things) tools to offer a better living experience to individuals. it also uses data to measure air quality and related indices.

The company has received funding from a clutch of investors including Venture Catalysts, and Sequoia Capital India Managing Director Rajan Anandan among others. It is part of accelerator TechStars India cohort.

With this investment, Bachchan becomes the latest in the series of Bollywood stars making investments in startups in India. Priyanka Chopra had invested in dating app Bumble, while Deepika Padukone had invested in Epigamia earlier this year.