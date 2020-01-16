Amazon event's bad time management irks Narayana Murthy

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy known for his impeccable time punctuality was visibly irked by the delay in starting the Amazon India's 'SMBhav' event in Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Delhi.

Due to the late arrival of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the programme got delayed by more than an hour and a half. Murthy who was supposed to speak for 20 minutes and get it completed by 11:45 am. Instead, he paraphrased his speech and finished it in five minutes and promptly left the stage immediately. Later, Bezos went up to Murthy and thanked him for attending the event.

It can be noted that Murthy-owned Catamaran Ventures holds a majority stake in Amazon's retail company Cloudtail India.

Amazon SMBhav summit is a two-day event (January 15-16) and is attended by more than 100 global and local companies. Amazon will be detailing the companies latest business and tech innovations to help Small & Medium Business houses.