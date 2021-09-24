Cadila Healthcare enters pact with Shilpa Medicare for production of ZyCoV-D Covid-19 vaccine

Drug firm Cadila Healthcare on Friday said it has entered into an agreement with Shilpa Medicare for the production of its Covid-19 vaccine, ZyCoV-D.

The company has, "entered into a definitive agreement with Shilpa Medicare, via its wholly-owned subsidiary, Shilpa Biologicals for production-supply of the ZyCoV-D vaccine drug substance from its integrated biologics R&D cum manufacturing center at Dharwad, Karnataka," Cadila Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.

The targeted production of the ZyCoV-D vaccine from this facility will be mutually agreed upon by both parties, it added.

Also Read | Zydus Cadila's Covid-19 vaccine can be available from first week of October

"The company will transfer the ZyCoV-D technology to Shilpa Biologicals Pvt Ltd (SBPL). Under the agreement, SBPL will be responsible for manufacture of the drug substance of the vaccine, while the company is responsible for filling/packaging/distribution/marketing of the vaccine in its marketing territories," Cadila Healthcare said.

ZyCoV-D is the first DNA plasmid vaccine in the world for human use, developed indigenously by the company against the Covid-19 virus, it added.

The vaccine was granted the Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) by the Indian drug regulator on August 20.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare were trading at Rs 564.30 per scrip on BSE, down 0.46 per cent from its previous close.

Check out latest DH videos here