China's 2022 property investment falls for first time since 1999

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Jan 17 2023, 11:09 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2023, 11:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Images

China's property investment fell 10.0 per cent year-on-year in 2022, the first decline since records began in 1999, compared with a decline of 9.8% in the first 11 months of the year, official data showed on Tuesday.

Property sales by floor area dropped 24.3 per cent in 2022 from the same period a year earlier, the most since the data became available in 1992，compared with a fall of 23.3 per cent during January-November, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

New construction starts measured by floor area declined 39.4 per cent year-on-year in 2022, versus a 38.9 per cent slump in the first 11 months of the year.

Funds raised by China's property developers slumped 25.9 per cent on year, after tumbling 25.7 per cent in January-November.

Chinese authorities have rolled out a flurry of support policies targeting homebuyers and property developers in recent weeks, to relieve a long-running liquidity squeeze that has hit developers and delayed the completion of many housing projects

