Crypto platform that laundered $3 bn taken down by US, Europe authorities

Law enforcement in the United States and Europe have taken down a cryptocurrency platform known as ChipMixer that had laundered over $3 billion and charged its operator, a Vietnamese man, with money laundering, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.
The platform, which operated on the darknet, laundered funds that were used for ransomware attacks and state-sponsored cryptocurrency heists, including by North Korean cyber actors, the department said in a statement.
