Discoms in UTs to be privatised, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said electricity distribution companies in Union Territories (UTs) will be privatised.
A tariff policy that does not burden consumers with distribution companies' inefficiencies will be guaranteed, she said while presenting the fourth tranche of the economic stimulus package.
