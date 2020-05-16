Discoms in UTs to be privatised: FM Sitharaman

Discoms in UTs to be privatised, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  May 16 2020, 18:22 ist
  • updated: May 16 2020, 18:22 ist

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said electricity distribution companies in Union Territories (UTs) will be privatised.

A tariff policy that does not burden consumers with distribution companies' inefficiencies will be guaranteed, she said while presenting the fourth tranche of the economic stimulus package. 

Nirmala Sitharaman
Economic package
Union Territories

