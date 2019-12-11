Flipkart and Walmart invest in Ninjacart

Retail giant Walmart and Flipkart have jointly made a strategic investment in Bengaluru based agri tech startup, Ninjacart, the companies announced on Wednesday.

Partnering with Ninjacart will help Walmart and Flipkart strengthen direct sourcing of fresh produce, the companies said in a statement.

Founded in 2015, Ninjacart says that it leverages big data, predictive analytics, mobile applications and the Internet of Things to power a supply chain that connects farmers to retailers via a network of more than 200 collection centres and 1,200 warehouses across the country.