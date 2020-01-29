'Government should allocate funds explicitly for the benefit of MSME'

By Ruchi Garg,

The Government should allocate funds explicitly for the benefit of MSMEs, including hotels, in order to facilitate development and create job opportunities. An important action point is to introduce uniformity in the taxes applicable to hotel rooms. There are actually two tax slabs on hotel rooms-18% and 28%. If this is reduced to over 10 percent, both guests and hoteliers would receive considerable relief. There must be no delay in GST reimbursement as its postponement blocks working capital and causes industry imbalance.

(The writer is CEO, Co-Founder of Venuelook.com)