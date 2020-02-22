Haier India launches 83 new home appliances

Haier India has announced the launch of 83 new home appliances, including 29 air conditioner models for the impending summer season, on Saturday.

The company which has seen a 30 percent growth in its business in 2019 aims to break into the top three of the home appliances brands in the country by 2021.

“We are in the top 5 now. Despite the slight slowdown in the economy we performed well, and we are bullish about the way we want to move forward,” said Eric Braganza, President, Haier Appliances India.

Braganza said that Haier’s Greater Noida plant, set up with an investment of Rs 3069 crore would start production from October 2020. Haier’s manufacture of its home appliances like TVs, refrigerators, ACs is at present from its facility at Ranjangaon near Pune.

“Once operational, the combined output of the two units across our products would be nine million per annum,” Braganza tells DH.

With the expansion of its product portfolio to smart home solutions, Haier expects to continue its growth momentum across categories to serve the growing customer base in the country.

“And Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka markets have been very good to us,” Braganza adds.

In the refrigerator category Haier said it launched its flagship IoT enabled T-Door Fridge with an in-built smart LED screen. Haier’s launch of 29 new air conditioners are to cater to diverse needs and requirements of its Indian customers, the company said.

Haier has a network of about 2000 direct dealers and 539 service centers across India.