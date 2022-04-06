HAL inks deal with Israel Aerospace Industries

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 06 2022, 22:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2022, 05:09 ist
As per the pact, HAL will convert pre-owned civilian aircraft into air-refueling aircraft with cargo and transport capabilities. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has entered into an MoU with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) to convert civil (passenger) aircraft to Multi-Mission Tanker Transport (MMTT) aircraft in India.

As per the pact, HAL will convert pre-owned civilian aircraft into air-refueling aircraft with cargo and transport capabilities. The move is expected to provide India’s defence ecosystem with new capabilities and cost-effective solutions in the market.

The MoU is also designed to facilitate HAL and IAI’s decades’ long expertise in developing, manufacturing and producing leading defence platforms. The scope of MoU also covers “passenger to freighter aircraft” conversion along with MMTT conversions. The MoU was signed by D Maiti, CEO(MiG Complex), HAL and Yaacov Berkovitz, Vice-President and General Manager, Aviation Group, IAI.

