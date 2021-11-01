HDFC standalone Q2 net profit up 32% at Rs 3,780 crore

HDFC's standalone Q2 net profit up 32% at Rs 3,780 crore

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 01 2021, 14:58 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2021, 14:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

HDFC's standalone net profit was up 32 per cent at Rs 3,780 crore in Q2 FY22 against Rs 2,870 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a filing

More to follow...

