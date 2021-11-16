Hong Kong stocks open higher

The Hang Seng Index added 0.22 per cent, or 55.74 points, to 25,446.65

  • Nov 16 2021, 07:42 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2021, 07:42 ist
Hong Kong stocks rose in the opening minutes of trade on Tuesday, extending a recent rally, with traders keeping tabs on a virtual summit between presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping that comes with US-China at a low ebb.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.08 per cent, or 2.85 points, to 3,530.46, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.11 percent, or 2.59 points, to 2,459.80.

