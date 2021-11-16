Hong Kong stocks open higher

Hong Kong stocks rose in the opening minutes of trade on Tuesday, extending a recent rally, with traders keeping tabs on a virtual summit between presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping that comes with US-China at a low ebb.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.22 per cent, or 55.74 points, to 25,446.65.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.08 per cent, or 2.85 points, to 3,530.46, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.11 percent, or 2.59 points, to 2,459.80.

