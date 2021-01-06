I-T refunds worth Rs 1.64 lakh crore issued to 1.41 crore taxpayers till January 4

I-T refunds worth Rs 1.64L cr issued till January 4

The government has extended the ITR filing deadline for individuals till January 10

  Jan 06 2021
The Income Tax department on Wednesday said it has issued refunds worth over Rs 1.64 lakh crore to over 1.41 crore taxpayers so far this fiscal.

This includes Personal income tax (PIT) refunds amounting to Rs 53,070 crore and corporate tax refunds of over Rs 1.10 lakh crore during this period.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 1,64,016 crore to more than 1.41 crore taxpayers between 1st April 2020 to 4th January 2021. Income tax refunds of Rs 53,070 crore have been issued in 1,38,85,044 cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs. 1,10,946 crore have been issued in 2,06,847 cases," the Income Tax department tweeted.

The Department on Tuesday had said that over 5 crore income tax returns (ITRs) for the fiscal year 2019-20 have been filed till January 4.

The government has extended the ITR filing deadline for individuals till January 10, and for companies till February 15. 

