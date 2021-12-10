Industrial production grows 3.2% in October

Industrial production grows 3.2% in October

The IIP had grown by 4.5% in October 2020

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 10 2021, 18:01 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2021, 18:01 ist

India's industrial production rose 3.2 per cent in October, according to official data released on Friday.

As per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the manufacturing sector's output grew 2 per cent in October 2021.

In October, the mining output climbed 11.4 per cent, and power generation increased 3.1 per cent.

The IIP had grown by 4.5 per cent in October 2020.

During April-October this year, the IIP grew 20 per cent against a 17.3 per cent contraction in the same period last year.

Industrial production has been hit due to the coronavirus pandemic since March last year when it had contracted 18.7 per cent.

It shrank 57.3 per cent in April 2020 due to a decline in economic activities in the wake of the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Industrial production
Business News
India News
Indian economy

What's Brewing

Jr NTR opens up on playing Komaram Bheem in 'RRR'

Jr NTR opens up on playing Komaram Bheem in 'RRR'

'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' fails to meet expectations

'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' fails to meet expectations

Five things to know about James Webb Space Telescope

Five things to know about James Webb Space Telescope

Father time: Pakistan's lonely clock collector

Father time: Pakistan's lonely clock collector

First pics of Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal's wedding

First pics of Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal's wedding

Ganguly tells why Rohit replaced Kohli as ODI skipper

Ganguly tells why Rohit replaced Kohli as ODI skipper

Astronomers spot planet 10 times bigger than Jupiter

Astronomers spot planet 10 times bigger than Jupiter

Prabhas tops UK newspaper's South Asian celebrity list

Prabhas tops UK newspaper's South Asian celebrity list

 