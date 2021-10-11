Investors wealth jumps by Rs 5.03 lakh crore in three days

Investors' wealth jumped Rs 5,03,649.75 crore in three days of rally in equities, with the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms reaching a fresh record high of Rs 2,67,24,196.80 crore.

The 30-share BSE benchmark rallied 76.72 points or 0.13 per cent to a record closing high of 60,135.78 on Monday.

During the day, it jumped 417.07 points to its all-time intraday high of 60,476.13.

In three days, the benchmark has gained 946.05 points and the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies has also jumped Rs 5,03,649.75 crore.

"The domestic market continued its bullish run backed by gains in banking, power, realty and auto sectors. However, the indices gave away early gains following weakness in global peers due to rising commodity prices and the upcoming earnings season, compelling investors to trade cautiously," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Maruti was the biggest gainer among the BSE 30-share benchmark frontline companies pack, rallying nearly 4 per cent, followed by PowerGrid, ITC and NTPC.

TCS was the biggest laggard, falling over 6 per cent, after the company's Q2 earnings missed street expectations.

Among other laggards, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and HCL Tech fell up to 2.76 per cent.

In the broader market, the midcap and smallcap indices rose up to 0.60 per cent. PTI SUM RUJ RUJ

