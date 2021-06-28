JPMorgan takes 40% stake in Brazil's C6 Bank

JPMorgan takes 40% stake in Brazil's C6 Bank

The deal marks JPMorgan's debut in Brazil's retail banking

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 28 2021, 22:58 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2021, 23:19 ist
The US bank has concentrated its activity in Brazil in corporate lending and investment banking. Credit: Reuters File Photo

JPMorgan Chase & Co has acquired a 40 per cent stake in Brazilian digital bank C6 Bank, the companies said on Monday.

The deal marks JPMorgan's debut in Brazil's retail banking. The US bank has concentrated its activity in Brazil in corporate lending and investment banking.

Founded in 2019 by former partners of Latin America's largest independent investment bank, Banco BTG Pactual SA , C6 has 7 million clients, according to a statement.

"Partnering with JPMorgan Chase, a global leader in financial services and a trusted name in retail banking, is a game changer," said Marcelo Kalim, CEO and co-founder of C6 Bank.

The acquisition value and C6 valuation have not been disclosed.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

JPMorgan
United States
Brazil

What's Brewing

Gold-obsessed Indians are pouring billions into crypto

Gold-obsessed Indians are pouring billions into crypto

Lack of water rules out life on Venus: Study

Lack of water rules out life on Venus: Study

Nat Geo claims world has 5th ocean circling Antarctica

Nat Geo claims world has 5th ocean circling Antarctica

In Pics | Top 10 philanthropists of the century

In Pics | Top 10 philanthropists of the century

 