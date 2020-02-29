Mahindra & Mahindra plans cab aggregator service for India Inc

Mahindra & Mahindra is planning to launch a cab aggregator for corporates called Alyte, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Alyte will help companies ferry their employees to and from workplaces to their homes, warehouses or meetings based on a contract. In the long run, it plans to diversify into an on-call service, which will allow employees to book a seat for airport drops and other services. The staff working for a company under contract with Alyte will just have to punch in their employee IDs or other details to use its app.

Mahindra & Mahindra plans to roll out a mobile application for Alyte in the next one month. "We are introducing a nationwide brand around our mobility service called Alyte from this quarter," Mahindra Logistics CEO Rampraveen Swaminathan told the publication in an interview.

The move will put Mahindra into direct competition with existing cab aggregators such as Ola and Uber. While Ola claims that 10,000 companies across 22 different industries work with Ola Corporate, Uber, during its IPO prospectus last year, said that it got one percent of its global revenue from Uber for Business.

