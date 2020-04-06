Markets closed today on account of Mahavir Jayanti

India's currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Monday for a holiday.
Financial markets will resume trading on Tuesday, April 7.
On Friday, the NSE Nifty 50 index closed down 2.06% at 8,083.8 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended 2.39% lower at 27,590.95.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield closed at 6.31%, while the rupee settled at 76.23 to the dollar
