Maruti Suzuki shares decline over 1% after Q2 earning

Maruti Suzuki shares decline over 1% after Q2 earning

On NSE, it slumped by 1.18 per cent to settle at Rs 7,101.05

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 29 2020, 19:05 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2020, 19:05 ist
Corporate office of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is pictured in New Delhi, India. Credit: Reuters

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday declined over 1 per cent after the company's second-quarter earnings failed to cheer the investors.

The stock dipped 0.95 per cent to close at Rs 7,114 on BSE. During the day, it declined by 2.69 per cent to Rs 6,988.70.

On NSE, it slumped by 1.18 per cent to settle at Rs 7,101.05.

MSI on Thursday reported a 2.04 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,419.6 crore for the second quarter on the back of higher sales.  

The auto major had posted a net profit of Rs 1,391.1 crore in the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total revenue from operations rose by 10.34 per cent to Rs 18,755.6 crore for the second quarter as against Rs 16,997.9 crore in the same period of 2019-20, MSI said in a statement.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maruti Suzuki India
shares
Stocks
BSE
NSE

What's Brewing

Bees across spaces, species have similar waggle dances

Bees across spaces, species have similar waggle dances

After 29,000 km journey, Amur falcons return to Manipur

After 29,000 km journey, Amur falcons return to Manipur

Extra-spooky Halloween with coronavirus, US election

Extra-spooky Halloween with coronavirus, US election

This Assam tea fetches record price of Rs 75,000/kg

This Assam tea fetches record price of Rs 75,000/kg

 